Cornell College cuts loan debt for 65 first-year students

Photo by: Cornell College
Photo by: Cornell College(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Cornell College pledged that they will give funding to 65 incoming first-year students in order to cut down their federal loan debt.

The pledge promised that the college will pay half of 65 first-year students’ federal debt at the time of their graduation, up to $12,000.

“Last year we successfully offered all of our awards to students, and in three years those students will graduate with lower debt,” said Director of Admission DrewShradel. “Getting a college degree anywhere can be expensive. We have created this program to allow dozens of our students to access a quality Cornelleducation and take the next steps in life with fewer financial worries.”

Admitted students don’t need to fill out any additional complicated forms to participate in the program, just the FAFSA and a Cornell form located on the website that shows their interest in the program with no detailed financial aid questions.

Students and families can contact an admission counselor or email debtreduction@cornellcollege.edu for more information about the Debt Reduction Pledge.

The college will select its next round of applicants by March 1, 2023.

