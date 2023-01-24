LIVE: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in trial for man accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family.

After that, the case is expected to go to the jury for deliberation.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of his parents and 19-year-old sister in June 2021 inside the family’s home.

Jackson claims an intruder broke in and shot them, but the state says there’s no evidence of a break-in.

The defense has called several witnesses to testify to Jackson’s character, but the state pointed out those witnesses haven’t had contact with Jackson for years.

Jackson never took the stand.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.