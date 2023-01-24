Show You Care
LIVE: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in trial for man accused of killing his family

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family.

After that, the case is expected to go to the jury for deliberation.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of his parents and 19-year-old sister in June 2021 inside the family’s home.

Jackson claims an intruder broke in and shot them, but the state says there’s no evidence of a break-in.

The defense has called several witnesses to testify to Jackson’s character, but the state pointed out those witnesses haven’t had contact with Jackson for years.

Jackson never took the stand.

