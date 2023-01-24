Show You Care
City of Dubuque accepting proposals for park renaming

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials are accepting proposals for a new name for a city park formerly named for the city’s Russian sister city.

The park, located at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard, was previously named Pyatigorsk Park. However, the city council agreed to rename it after the Travel Dubuque Sister City Committee voted to end the sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Name proposals can be submitted on the city’s website, or dropped off or mailed to the Leisure Services Department at 1157 Central Ave. Dubuque, IA 52001.

The submission must contain the proposed name and reasons for the proposed name, at minimum.

The City of Dubuque Park & Recreation Facility Naming Policy said name proposals should fall within one of the following categories:

  • Historic events, people, and places
  • Individuals (living or non-living) or groups who have provided exceptional service to the City of Dubuque’s park system, recreation facilities, or the City as a whole
  • Major donations, including land or other contributions for the improvement and/or expansion of the park or trails system
  • Geographic location, such as naming in relationship to an adjacent street

The city will be accepting proposals until noon on Feb. 22.

