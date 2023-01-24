Charles City man dead after crash on icy rural road

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Charles City man died in a crash on Monday after losing control of his vehicle on an icy, snowpack covered rural road, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

In a crash report, troopers said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue in rural Charles City.

The ISP said 44-year-old Julius Bryant was heading southbound on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch, colliding into a creek bank and rolling onto the driver’s side.

Bryant was reportedly partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

