Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids.
Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW.
In a message on its Facebook page, Big Grove Brewery noted that there will be craft beer and food with a special brewery nod to Cedar Rapids’ Czech heritage.
