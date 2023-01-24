Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids.

Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW.

In a message on its Facebook page, Big Grove Brewery noted that there will be craft beer and food with a special brewery nod to Cedar Rapids’ Czech heritage.

