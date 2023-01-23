Twedts on Top: Jenna joins her brother as Bobcats’ all-time leading scorer

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community avenged an early season loss to Center Point-Urbana by beating the Stormin’ Pointers 46-38. In that victory, senior guard Jenna Twedt became the Bobcats’ all-time leading scorer.

“It was a great milestone to reach,” Twedt said. “All the hard work in the gym has paid off. Every early morning, late night, everything. Even my teammates helping me out on the court, everything just kind of combined and worked that night.”

Twedt put up 23 points in the victory which totaled 1,554 in her career.

“When I hit 1,000, I was like okay, yeah I hit it finally. I’m proud of myself, but I did not think that 1,500 was going to come up honestly, as quickly as it did,” Twedt said.

“It’s definitely special. She’s a kid that has worked extremely hard and has really shown improvements through her four years here with us in our program. That’s a lot of her own individual work that she puts in the off season, but then also relating that back to what we do in the winter. It’s been very special to be able to coach her,” Benton Community girls basketball head coach Jeff Zittergruen said.

She isn’t the first Twedt to climb to the top of the leaderboard. Her older brother Zach remains Benton’s all-time leading scorer on the boys side, but he made sure to congratulate his younger sister. Even though she surpassed her brother’s point total.

“He always texts me after every game and tells me congrats or good game. He texted me and was like Twedts on top,. I was like yeah, we’re on top right now,” Twedt said.

“She’s actually above Zach, so I guess she gets the crown for the family,” Zittergruen said.

Jenna is the youngest of three, but says she enjoyed growing up with two older brothers.

“Growing up, I always had my older brothers to push me around in basketball and always play outside in the drive way. It’s always really fun to have older brothers to kind of motivate you. When you see them grow up and play the sport, you kind of grow up loving the sport. That’s kind of what happened with me,” Twedt said.

Those around her say she’s worn the Lady Cats jersey well.

“She’s a very intelligent basketball player, very competitive which is outstanding. She’ll do things on the court where she understands the game so well,” Zittergruen said. “It’s definitely a great accomplishment for her. It kind of shows the longevity throughout her entire career that she’s really contributed a lot to our program over the last four years.”

