Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trial shows promising new drug can slow progression of Alzheimer’s

Doctors say a new drug approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer's could be slowing down the disease.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - Doctors say a new drug approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer’s could be slowing down the disease.

The drug, Leqembi, works to target patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Health care professionals are calling it a breakthrough in medicine.

Becky Montgomery, an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness, lost both her parents to the disease.

She says she is excited about the promising research, but there is still a pretty big hurdle for actually getting the medication.

“I’m a little disappointed in CMS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, who are only covering Aduhelm for those who are in clinical trials,” Montgomery said.

The drug costs thousands of dollars, which makes it out of reach for many people.

The Alzheimer’s Association is pushing to have Medicare and Medicaid Services to change that policy.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
University of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to...
Univ. of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to suspend all Greek life
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
Ingredion Strike Ends
Ingredion Strike Ends
At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at...
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

Latest News

Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the...
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting
Alexander Jackson's defense team is making their case today in his murder trial.
Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his family
The FDA is looking at changing the Covid-19 vaccine process to make it simpler.
FDA wants to simplify COVID-19 vaccine process
A U.S. flag at half staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting