Trial shows promising new drug can slow progression of Alzheimer’s

(KCCI) - Doctors say a new drug approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer’s could be slowing down the disease.

The drug, Leqembi, works to target patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Health care professionals are calling it a breakthrough in medicine.

Becky Montgomery, an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness, lost both her parents to the disease.

She says she is excited about the promising research, but there is still a pretty big hurdle for actually getting the medication.

“I’m a little disappointed in CMS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, who are only covering Aduhelm for those who are in clinical trials,” Montgomery said.

The drug costs thousands of dollars, which makes it out of reach for many people.

The Alzheimer’s Association is pushing to have Medicare and Medicaid Services to change that policy.

