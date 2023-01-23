Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Some fog possible early, mix of sun and clouds likely

Watch for some fog on the way out the door this morning. Otherwise, plan on a fairly quiet January day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog across eastern Iowa early this morning. While there have been a few spots reporting locally dense fog, much of this fog is light to moderate and should affect the area through mid-morning before lifting. Highs today will be a bit of a struggle, even with some clearing later this morning. Plan on highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s before the next cloud bank arrives later this afternoon. There are a number of systems worth watching this week with the first one arriving Wednesday morning. These snow showers may produce minor accumulation with a second bout of minor accumulation possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A second system is possible Friday with minor accumulation again possible. This weekend, colder air is likely along with more snow chances. Have a good week!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
University of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to...
Univ. of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to suspend all Greek life
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at...
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
Theodore Wolf
Police still searching for missing Marion man

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 23rd, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Evening, January 22
A gray and cold start to the workweek
A gray and cold start to the workweek
A gray and cold start to the workweek
A gray and cold start to the workweek