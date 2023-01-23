Snow Chances Ahead This Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the weather agenda this week several snow chances and the arrival of colder air. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning our next opportunity for snow arrives. Overall, accumulations look on light with scattered snow showers continuing into Thursday morning. Friday again brings an accumulating snow chance as colder air moves in. Highs fall the into the teens and single digits by next Sunday.

