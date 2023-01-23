Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album, and some lucky fans from Iowa knew exactly where to go.

On Friday, the band’s Twitter account shared some coordinates, along with the words “if you build it, they will come.”

The tweet also included a picture of a white house with a FedEx box in the foreground.

(42.4978718, -91.0545909)



if you build it, they will come…



(tag us if found) pic.twitter.com/9Z9AtfXDvN — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 20, 2023

It didn’t take long for Iowan’s to catch on to the “Field of Dreams” reference and make their way to Dyersville, where the movie was filmed.

Inside the box was a seashell and a note with the words “Heartbreak Feels So Good” and “A Home Boy’s Life.”

Fans believe these are clues pertaining to the upcoming album, which is set to be released on March 24.

