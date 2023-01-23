Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams

Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album. Some lucky fans from Iowa knew right where to go.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album, and some lucky fans from Iowa knew exactly where to go.

On Friday, the band’s Twitter account shared some coordinates, along with the words “if you build it, they will come.”

The tweet also included a picture of a white house with a FedEx box in the foreground.

It didn’t take long for Iowan’s to catch on to the “Field of Dreams” reference and make their way to Dyersville, where the movie was filmed.

Inside the box was a seashell and a note with the words “Heartbreak Feels So Good” and “A Home Boy’s Life.”

Fans believe these are clues pertaining to the upcoming album, which is set to be released on March 24.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
University of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to...
Univ. of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to suspend all Greek life
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at...
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
Ingredion Strike Ends
Ingredion Strike Ends

Latest News

Niko Moon performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage...
Niko Moon to perform at 2023 Linn County Fair
Alexander Jackson listens to testimony in day two of his trial.
LIVE: Defense lays out case in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
The Iowa Chamber Alliance is a statewide organization which focuses on promoting economic growth.
Iowa Chamber Alliance looks to address state workforce concerns
The Iowa Chamber Alliance is a statewide organization which focuses on promoting economic growth.
Iowa Chamber Alliance looks to address state workforce concerns