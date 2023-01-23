Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet and cloudy to begin the week, snow chances and arctic air on the horizon

Our week begins quiet and seasonal with highs today in the upper 20s to low 30s. We could see a bit of sunshine before more clouds move back in this afternoon.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our week begins quiet and seasonal with highs today in the upper 20s to low 30s. We could see a bit of sunshine before more clouds move back in this afternoon. Tomorrow is similar with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. Snow and cold become more likely for the rest of the forecast with several systems moving through the Midwest. Some light snowfall accumulations are possible Wednesday morning and again overnight into early Thursday. Another system Friday could being light accumulations yet again into the weekend. Arctic air settles in behind with highs in the single digits and teens and overnight lows dipping below zero for the last few days of January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
University of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to...
Univ. of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to suspend all Greek life
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
Ingredion Strike Ends
Ingredion Strike Ends
At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at...
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

Latest News

Our week begins quiet and seasonal with highs today in the upper 20s to low 30s. We could see a...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, January 23
kcrg wx
Some fog possible early, mix of sun and clouds likely
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 23rd, 2023