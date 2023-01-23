Quiet and cloudy to begin the week, snow chances and arctic air on the horizon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our week begins quiet and seasonal with highs today in the upper 20s to low 30s. We could see a bit of sunshine before more clouds move back in this afternoon. Tomorrow is similar with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. Snow and cold become more likely for the rest of the forecast with several systems moving through the Midwest. Some light snowfall accumulations are possible Wednesday morning and again overnight into early Thursday. Another system Friday could being light accumulations yet again into the weekend. Arctic air settles in behind with highs in the single digits and teens and overnight lows dipping below zero for the last few days of January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.