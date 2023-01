CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Linn County Fair announced country star Niko Moon will perform at the 2023 fair, along with Adam Doleac.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday on the fair’s website.

