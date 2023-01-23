Show You Care
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing.

In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.

The crash happened on Highway 965 at Amana Road, but police were not called to the scene after the crash.

Police said Wolf and the other driver exchanged information, and then Wolf was seen heading west on County Road 120 from Highway 965 toward Swisher.

Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779.

Anyone that sees him or his vehicle is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.

