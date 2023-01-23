Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive behind a deadly mass shooting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

The Associated Press reports 10 people were killed, and 10 others were injured, when a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at a Los Angeles-area ballroom.

The alleged gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police, according to authorities.

The governor’s order comes in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags to half-staff for the same time period.

