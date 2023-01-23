Gala in Iowa City helps inform people and kick off Lunar New Year

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Area Chinese Association celebrated the start of the 2023 Lunar New Year.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Englert theater in Iowa City, marking the occasion with traditional poems, singing, and dancing.

Organizers say that they were encouraged by this year’s turnout...and say it’s a good opportunity for people to learn about other cultures.

Na Li the President of the Iowa City Area Chinese Association said “We’re so lucky here in the city because people are so friendly and they are eager to learn each other to learn other culture and we don’t mean that our culture is the best and you need to know us we don’t mean that that’s as part of the community we need to know each other.

For the first time ever, the Iowa City Community School District will have no school in recognition of the Lunar New Year holiday on January 23rd.

