Defense lays out its case in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The third week of court proceedings in the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family begins Monday.

Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents and sister.

The state rested last week after testimonies from responding officers, crime scene investigators, and authorities who spoke with Jackson the day of the shootings.

In court Thursday, prosecutors showed video of Jackson just after the murders continuously denying he killed his family in interviews with police at the hospital.

“I love my family,” Jackson told officers during the interview.

Jackson claims an intruder broke into the family’s home in 2020 and shot and killed his family, and then shot him in the foot as he struggled with him. Police have testified there was no sign of any intruder in the home. Investigators testified that Jackson’s prints were found on the rifle used in the homicides.

