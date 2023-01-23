Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago.

In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.

Mitchell was sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence of 240 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $5000 in restitution to the owner of the cab and $24,663.10 to the Iowa Crime Victim Fund.

He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

