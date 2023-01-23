Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have swarmed and entered a van that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who killed 10 in a California ballroom dance studio. Police entered the van Sunday after a manhunt in search of the suspect. It wasn’t clear whether the suspect was inside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a photo of the suspect, an Asian man, but has not given his name. A gunman entered the dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park late Saturday night, killing 10 people. The shooting happened during a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations.

