No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round game against Georgia in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points and collared 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State controlled Kansas 64-50 on Saturday.

Reserve Izzi Zingaro added 11 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones (12-4, 4-2 Big 12).

Taiyanna Jackson scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Kansas (13-5, 3-4). Zakiyah Franklin 11 and Wyvette Mayberry 10 for the Jayhawks.

Lexi Donarski’s 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the first quarter put Iowa State up 15-12 and the Cyclones never trailed again.

Iowa State leads the overall series 48-47.

Kansas hosts Kansas State on Jan. 29. Iowa State travels to TCU Wednesday.

