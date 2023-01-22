Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Native Hawaiians who have been priced out of Hawaii are finding more affordable places to live in cities like Las Vegas. According to 2021 U.S. census estimates, the biggest growth of Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander populations was in Clark County, Nevada, and Sacramento County, California.

The biggest decline was in Honolulu, where the median price for a single-family home is more than $1 million. Hawaii is now the state with the highest cost of living, and many worry about what it means for Hawaii that many Indigenous people can no longer afford to live here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.