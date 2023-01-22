Ingredion Strike Ends

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sunday, union members voted overwhelmingly to accept a new contract and end the strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids after workers spent 175 days on the picket line.

More than 100 workers went on strike in August after failing to agree on a new labor contract.

Now, nearly six months later, there’s a new contract that, according to the union, protects seniority rights, maintains benefits and work rules, safeguards work hours, and provides wage increases.

In September, Mike Moore, the president of the BCTGM Local 100 G Union, said potential changes in health insurance were some of the biggest obstacles to the deal, specifically members frustrated with a higher premium payment.

The new contract provides increased wages, comprehensive benefits and growth opportunities for employees and reinforces our continued vital role in the community.

“We look forward to welcoming our employees back to Cedar Rapids and working together to ensure the best environment for all employees, the company, and the community to thrive.” an Ingredion Spokesperson said.

BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton commented on the vote today, saying “I am proud of the tenacity of our striking members at Ingredion and commend the union negotiating committee for their rock-solid commitment to achieving a fair and just contract for the members of Local 100G. The members went out as one, stood strong as one, and will all come back as one.”

