Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A gray and cold start to the workweek

A gray and cold start to the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.

Tuesday will be very similar with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. However, the pattern changes a bit on Wednesday as another low-pressure system moves south of Iowa. This will bring another round of snow showers to the region on Wednesday.  After Wednesday, even colder temperatures settle into the area with highs in the teens and low 20s at the end of the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Theodore Wolf
Police still searching for missing Marion man
Trevontea Howard-Brown
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa

Latest News

A gray and cold start to the workweek
A gray and cold start to the workweek
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Seasonable Start to the Week
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Evening, January 21