Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at...
At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.

To help with the chase, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo PD, and the Hudson PD arrived in the area. Officers followed the driver southbound on Ansborough and east on Schrock before heading south on Dysart Road.

Officers began using stop sticks to start disabling the driver’s vehicle. The driver went to the 8400 block of Dysart Road and then tried to escape. He caused minor damage when he hit three patrol vehicles.

The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to escape the officers. However, he was still taken into custody.

Officers discovered that the driver was 32-year-old Brandon Blair Choate. Choate has been charged with eluding (Class C Felony), OWI third offense or subsequent (Class D Felony), driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while revoked (serious misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).

Choate has also been charged with traffic violations. There were no injuries due to the car chase.

The Cedar Falls Police were assisted by the Waterloo Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Rasmusson Towing, Black Hawk County Dispatch, and the Hudson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Theodore Wolf
Police still searching for missing Marion man
Trevontea Howard-Brown
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Latest News

Des Moines man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
Des Moines man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
Community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
Community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location
Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location
Legislative forum discusses voucher bill
Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate