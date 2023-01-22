Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.

To help with the chase, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo PD, and the Hudson PD arrived in the area. Officers followed the driver southbound on Ansborough and east on Schrock before heading south on Dysart Road.

Officers began using stop sticks to start disabling the driver’s vehicle. The driver went to the 8400 block of Dysart Road and then tried to escape. He caused minor damage when he hit three patrol vehicles.

The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to escape the officers. However, he was still taken into custody.

Officers discovered that the driver was 32-year-old Brandon Blair Choate. Choate has been charged with eluding (Class C Felony), OWI third offense or subsequent (Class D Felony), driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while revoked (serious misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).

Choate has also been charged with traffic violations. There were no injuries due to the car chase.

The Cedar Falls Police were assisted by the Waterloo Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Rasmusson Towing, Black Hawk County Dispatch, and the Hudson Police Department.

