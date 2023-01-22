Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition

They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation.

There were also activities such as ice skating, horse drawn carriage ride, and broomball.

Officials say that the event helps bring people to the Iowa River Landing.

Amy Erickson who is the Recreation Superintendent said “When i left the Xtreme arena just a little bit ago it definitely looked like there was a lot of activity going on out and about and we just want to continue to bring people down to the area who are still newer to the community.”

Coralville is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year.

