Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition

They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation.

There were also activities such as ice skating, horse drawn carriage ride, and broomball.

Officials say that the event helps bring people to the Iowa River Landing.

Amy Erickson who is the Recreation Superintendent said “When i left the Xtreme arena just a little bit ago it definitely looked like there was a lot of activity going on out and about and we just want to continue to bring people down to the area who are still newer to the community.”

Coralville is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
Workplace fall kills one, injures another in Dyersville
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
The six are each charged with participate in a riot. The woman also faces two other charges...
Seven people charged, including teen with attempted murder, after firing gun at a vehicle

Latest News

Legislative forum discusses voucher bill
Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate
Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera might be listening
Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera might be listening
Legislative forum discusses voucher bill
School Voucher Bill
Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment