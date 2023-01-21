Show You Care
No. 2 Iowa wins 14th straight over Cornhuskers

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 2 ranked Iowa wrestling team won 8 of 10 bouts in their dominating 34-6 victory over No. 11 Nebraska. The win marked the Hawkeyes 14th straight dual victory and 14th consecutive over the Cornhuskers.

FINAL RESULTS:

125 - #1 Spencer Lee pinned #7 Liam Cronin, 0:38

133 – Brody Teske dec. Kyle Burwick, 5-2

141 - #2 Real Woods dec. #4 Brock Hardy (NEB), 6-4

149 – #11 Max Murin pinned Dayne Morton, 3:47

157 - #1 Peyton Robb dec. #16 Cobe Siebrecht, 7-2

165 - #9 Patrick Kennedy major dec. Bubba Wilson, 12-4

174 - #3 Mikey Labriola dec. #16 Nelson Brands, 3-2

184 - #9 Abe Assad dec. #13 Lenny Pinto, 6-5

197 - #8 Jacob Warner dec. #18 Silas Allred, 3-2

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi pinned. Cale Davidson, 6:39

