Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Workplace fall kills one, injures another in Dyersville
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
The six are each charged with participate in a riot. The woman also faces two other charges...
Seven people charged, including teen with attempted murder, after firing gun at a vehicle

Latest News

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say