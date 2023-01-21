Show You Care
Light snow expected this evening through Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s been a gray and seasonal Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Snow is moving into Iowa thanks to an area of low pressure that will move through Missouri overnight. Snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours and a few flurries could linger across the area Sunday morning. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is expected tonight through Sunday morning. The snow could affect road conditions, so watch for slick spots on your drive to church Sunday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

High temperatures on Sunday will be similar to what we had today in the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon. Dry conditions will return on Monday with a few pockets of sunshine possible thanks to a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rise into the low 30s Monday afternoon. Another chance for snow is possible by the middle of the week thanks to another low-pressure system to our south.

