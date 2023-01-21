Light Snow Develops Late

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday starts off on a quiet note. An area of low pressure moves out of the Plains across the Mississippi Valley. The track of the low takes in across Arkansas into the Tennessee Valley. Moisture from this system is limited with its southern track for Iowa. Look for light snow to develop during the afternoon and evening, continuing into early Sunday morning. Tr-2″ possible, especially south. Watch for travel impacts as even light snow can cause slippery roads through Sunday morning. Have a great day.

