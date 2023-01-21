Show You Care
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme...
Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country’s democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.

The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army. He was replaced by Gen. Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.

In recent weeks, the military has been targeted by Lula after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed through government buildings and destroyed public property. Lula said several times in public that there were definitely people in the army who allowed the rioting to occur.

