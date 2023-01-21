Show You Care
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.

