Benefit helps former Western Dubuque coach recovering from hip infection

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - A retired West Dubuque coach is finding out how much support he has in the community as he tries to recover from infections that required both of his hips to be removed.

A steak dinner and auction benefit in Farley tonight brought together people trying to help former Western Dubuque football and wrestling coach Rob Hoerner.

Since he was 37 he’s had several hip replacement surgeries. He also fought colon cancer in 2015. But since December, he’s been hospitalized after both hips were removed so doctors could treat an infection

His family says they’re humbled by the donations that will go towards covering medical expenses and lost wages any surplus of donations will.

“Just the amount of people here it’s phenomenal it’s crazy the amount of people that are here I was like overwhelmed when they just kept coming through the door it’s just it’s so great to live in such a giving community,” said Rob’s niece Dana Nadermann.

If you would like to donate you can Venmo @Laura-Hoerner12 or donate at the Midwest One Bank in Farley or the Fidelity Bank in Peosta, Epworth, and Dyersville.

