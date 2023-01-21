Show You Care
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa

Trevontea Howard-Brown
Trevontea Howard-Brown(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City.

On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.

The first victim was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. That victim has since stabilized.

Investigators identified Trevontea Howard-Brown as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest in May of 2022.

Then, on January 20th, 2023, members from the US Marshals Service and Charles City Police located and identified Howard-Brown at a residence in Charles City. Howard-Brown briefly barricaded himself inside the residence before ultimately being taken into custody without incident.

Howard-Brown was charged with 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

