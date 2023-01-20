Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Snow Chance Returns This Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues heading into the start of the weekend. The clouds that have been in place continue through the upcoming weekend. We are watching an area of low pressure, once again, moving east out of the panhandle region of Oklahoma. The track of the low takes in across Arkansas into the Tennessee Valley. Moisture from this system moves into Iowa later Saturday into Saturday night. Light snow is anticipated with a Tr-2″ possible, especially south. Watch for travel impacts as even light snow can cause slippery roads. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 19
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, January 19
Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper...
Quiet and cloudy today, another round of snow possible this weekend