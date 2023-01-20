Snow Chance Returns This Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues heading into the start of the weekend. The clouds that have been in place continue through the upcoming weekend. We are watching an area of low pressure, once again, moving east out of the panhandle region of Oklahoma. The track of the low takes in across Arkansas into the Tennessee Valley. Moisture from this system moves into Iowa later Saturday into Saturday night. Light snow is anticipated with a Tr-2″ possible, especially south. Watch for travel impacts as even light snow can cause slippery roads. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

