Six people charged with participating in a riot, involved shots fired from vehicle

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents claim a large group of people got together with the plan of assaulting a juvenile. They show it led to two vehicles chasing each other in which shots were fired.

Documents show the incident happened back on October 24, 2022 a little after nine at night.

A criminal complaint shows the group planned to not only assault a juvenile, but others associated with that person. When the group found their intended victims, documents show it then led to a chase down U.S. Highway 6 in the Tiffin area.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in those documents, a person from the aggressors’ vehicle fired at least 6 shots from a handgun, hitting the other vehicle several times. Documents do not indicate that anyone was hurt.

At that point, the vehicles stopped in a yard belonging to one of the victims.

Documents show the aggressors were all wearing ski masks to hide their identities.

Now six people face charges, all of which including a single charge of participate in a riot. They are:

- Aydin Kutcher, 18, Coralville

- David Love, Jr., 19, Coralville

- Michael Rensing, 19, North Liberty

- Isaiah Scott, 19, Coralville

- Ja’Myrion White, 20, Coralville

- Glenda Reighard, 22, Tiffin

Reighard also faces two other charges, including false information in acquiring a weapon, as well as first offense of transferring a pistol or revolver to a person under 21. Criminal complaints show she bought a handgun on October 2nd at a store in Coralville, and did so intentionally for someone underage, then gave it to that person.

