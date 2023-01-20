Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet and cloudy today, another round of snow possible this weekend

Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper 20s through the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper 20s through the weekend. We are watching a weak system that could bring some light snow and minor accumulations to the southern half of eastern Iowa late Saturday into Sunday. Impacts appear low with this next round with trace amounts up to a few inches of light snow at most falling mainly south of Highway 20. Sunshine will still be hard to come by into next week. Seasonal temperatures continue for the first half of next week, but a push of cooler, artic air looks to settle in by the end, knocking highs back into the lower 20s and teens.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead

Latest News

Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
More Normal January Weather
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, January 19