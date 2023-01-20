Quiet and cloudy today, another round of snow possible this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper 20s through the weekend. We are watching a weak system that could bring some light snow and minor accumulations to the southern half of eastern Iowa late Saturday into Sunday. Impacts appear low with this next round with trace amounts up to a few inches of light snow at most falling mainly south of Highway 20. Sunshine will still be hard to come by into next week. Seasonal temperatures continue for the first half of next week, but a push of cooler, artic air looks to settle in by the end, knocking highs back into the lower 20s and teens.

