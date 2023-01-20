Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa

Groceries
Groceries(pxfuel / CC0 1.0)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy.

Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.

The House Republican-backed bill would limit SNAP users to only what’s allowed on the approved list for the Women, Infants and Children program.

Critics of the bill say that WIC is intended for new mothers, pregnant women and infants and WIC has antiquated and outdated dietary restrictions.

But the Republicans say the money could be better used elsewhere.

“It’s these entitlement programs. They’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said.

“Iowans on SNAP would not be able to buy meat, flour, butter, cooking oil, frozen prepared food. It’s a huge list,” Iowa Hunger Coalition Chair Luke Elzinga said.

The bill would also reduce the income level Iowans need to qualify for the program

The proposal is currently being addressed in a subcommittee.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead