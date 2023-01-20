Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police still searching for missing Marion man

Theodore Wolf
Theodore Wolf(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are still searching for the 83-year-old Marion man who was last seen four days ago.

Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779.

He is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials say his age and medical condition are added concerns regarding his well-being. They say when he left his home, he did not have his cell phone and would have been headed towards Lisbon (via Hwy 13 and Hwy 30) for a scheduled appointment. He did not arrive at that appointment and there are no known financial transactions on his accounts since he was last seen.

Police say an airplane was used to attempt to locate his vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The last known photo of Theodore Wolf (and his red Ford Edge) was taken by a DOT camera on January 16th, 2023 at 2:14 pm. In this image, and for context, it appears that he is in the southbound (turn) lane of Highway 13 and about to head east on Mount Vernon Road.

Last known photo of Theodore Wolf
Last known photo of Theodore Wolf(KCRG)

Police are asking anyone that may have seen this vehicle to immediately call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Lastly, if you have any outbuildings or seldom used property (rural or urban) in the area, please check them to see if Mr. Wolf may be parked there.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword

Latest News

KCRG
Tom Riley Law Firm Commercial
Alexander Jackson's defense team called their first witnesses Friday afternoon.
State rests case, defense calls first witnesses in trial of Alexander Jackson
The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare at her Condition of the State address
Reynolds issues open letter in favor of ‘School Voucher Bill’
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan