Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job.

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had fallen roughly 20 feet from a portable scaffold. They say a man was not breathing, and crews started CPR immediately.

EMS took that patient to MercyOne Dyersville. They say 50 year old Bruce Bockenstedt died at the hospital.

Crews took another man to MercyOne Dubuque, who was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. There’s no update on that man.

The investigation into what happened is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit