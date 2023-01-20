Maquoketa Middle School closed on Friday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students will not attend school at Maquoketa Middle School on Friday.

It follows a water main break in the city. The district says because there was no water, they had to turn their boiler heating system off.

Friday morning, the district said while they did have access to water, the boiler system was not fully functioning. They said they plan to work on the issue on Friday and through the weekend if necessary, but plan to have school on Monday.

