Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Maquoketa Middle School closed on Friday

Maquoketa School District logo
Maquoketa School District logo(Maquoketa School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students will not attend school at Maquoketa Middle School on Friday.

It follows a water main break in the city. The district says because there was no water, they had to turn their boiler heating system off.

Friday morning, the district said while they did have access to water, the boiler system was not fully functioning. They said they plan to work on the issue on Friday and through the weekend if necessary, but plan to have school on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead