LIVE: Testimony in Alexander Jackson Murder Trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony continues Friday in the murder trial of Alexander Jackson, accused of killing his sister and parents in their Cedar Rapids home. Scroll down to see the live video of court proceedings - warning, some testimony and images may include graphic details that some may find disturbing.

In court Thursday, prosecutors showed video of Jackson just after the murders continuously denying he killed his family in interviews with police at the hospital.

“I love my family,” Jackson told officers during the interview.

Jackson claims an intruder broke into the family’s home in 2020 and shot and killed his family and then shot him in the foot as he struggled with him. Police have testified there was no sign of any intruder in the home. Investigators testified that Jackson’s prints were found on the rifle used in the homicides.

