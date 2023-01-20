Show You Care
Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal.

The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.

According to 6 out of the 7 board members who signed off on the letter, the bill would lead to decreased funding for public schools in the state:

This bill will funnel $918.1 million over the next four years to fund private school tuition or homeschool curriculum, reducing the pool of funds available to the very public schools that vow to educate all.”

In the letter, the board urges families to let all members of the House and Senate know they should “vote NO on Education Savings Accounts and tell them public money should support public schools...”

The house is expected to start debating the bill as early as next Monday.

You can read the full letter from the Linn-Mar School Board below:

