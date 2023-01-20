Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hundreds of golf balls wash ashore after storms

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have...
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.(KSBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Hundreds of golf balls have been washing up on California’s Carmel River State Beach.

The unusual winter storms appear to be responsible for funneling them down the Carmel River into the Pacific.

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.

Many appear to have originated from nearby Pebble Beach, as the ninth and 10th holes have ocean views.

Golfers who flocked to the beach say it has been a ball bonanza, with the majority of them in still very playable shape.

“So, this is my third day down here, and I get about 50 to 100 in a half hour, and I’ve seen a lot of other people picking up balls throughout the days,” resident Conall Jones said. “There’s still a lot, though, and they’re going to keep getting pushed up onto the beach, so there’s plenty.”

CNN, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX, KOVR, KCBS, KCAL, SONOMA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT, CAL FIRE CZU, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX/KOVR, KCBS/KCAL, Sonoma County Fire District, C

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead

Latest News

According to a new industry survey, 69% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
Shelly Froehlich, who runs Rotten Rottie Rescue, saw 3-year-old Cerrit on MCACC's euthanasia...
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
A 39-year-old pregnant woman in California sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her...
Pregnant woman says Apple Watch warning saved her life
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks