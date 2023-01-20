Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills

FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.(Cropped AdamPrzezdziek / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By James Stratton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.

The lawsuit alleges she developed a compulsion to engage with Snapchat at all hours and had trouble sleeping because of it. It goes on to say the program’s features connected her to other users who were complete strangers who allegedly assaulted and abused her.

It also alleges those features connected her to a dealer, and she began purchasing Xanax using Snapchat to help her sleep. Gilliam took one of those pills, according to the suit, in August 2022 and didn’t realize it was laced with fentanyl. Ciara was 22 when she died.

Her parents offered a reward to find the person who sold her those pills.

“If we can save just one life. Or take a dealer off the streets, or make an impact on someone’s life to stop what’s going on. We will,” Robert Gilliam said in August. “To get at least one dealer off the street, then we’ve done our part. Because that one dealer is serving up to 100 or maybe 200 people.”

“Snapchat’s defective design and snap’s failure to warn were substantial factors in causing Ciara Gilliam’s death” the lawsuit reads. Plaintiffs point to Snapchat’s features, like disappearing messages, maps and other unique features that they say facilitate illegal and deadly sales of counterfeit pills.

“The Social Media Victims Law Center will continue to hold Snap, Inc. and its social media product Snapchat legally accountable for the sale of illicit drugs on its site and its features that allow drug dealers to operate without fear of facing justice for their crimes,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of Social Media Victims Law Center in a news release. SMVLC filed the lawsuit for the eight families. “Snapchat needs to take immediate action to stop connecting drug dealers with minors and young adults who have no idea that they are playing Russian Roulette with their lives when unknowingly purchasing medications that are laced with deadly levels of fentanyl. It’s time for Snap to put an end to its Snapchat cartel.”

KCCI contacted Snap, but did not hear back Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead