Cedar Falls seeking proposals for economic or tourism projects

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls is requesting applications from non-profit or governmental agencies that contribute to increasing tourism or economic development in the city.

The projects will receive funding and serve as part of the City’s annual Tourism Activities and Economic Development Services. The City is seeking projects that either:

Increase tourism through a one-time project or activity.

Significantly contribute to and/or promote economic development, the creation of quality employment opportunities, and or increase taxable valuation.

To qualify, the applicant must be a private, non-profit organization or governmental agency already existing under Iowa Law. The applicant will not be considered under the grant program if they’ve already secured other City funding.

Funds will be available beginning July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024. Applicants must be able to use the funds within this timeframe.

All applications must be received by no later than 4:00 pm on February 16th, 2023. Late applications will not be considered. You can view the application form at the link here.

