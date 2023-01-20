Bill advances to address cyber security in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would address cyber security in the state.

It would create a cyber security unit. This group would monitor, manage, coordinate and report incidents happening within Iowa.

A subcommittee passed the bill yesterday.

This follows several cyber attacks targeting Iowa schools in recent months. This includes Cedar Rapids and Linn-Mar schools. The latest incident targeted Iowa’s largest school district in Des Moines.

