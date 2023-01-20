Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bill advances to address cyber security in Iowa

Hands on a backlit keyboard
Hands on a backlit keyboard(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would address cyber security in the state.

It would create a cyber security unit. This group would monitor, manage, coordinate and report incidents happening within Iowa.

A subcommittee passed the bill yesterday.

This follows several cyber attacks targeting Iowa schools in recent months. This includes Cedar Rapids and Linn-Mar schools. The latest incident targeted Iowa’s largest school district in Des Moines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead