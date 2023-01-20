Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at Kirkwood that was included in federal court filings.(U.S. District Court filing)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it.

Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened in 2008. She filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming Kirkwood had altered her work by removing the water feature and replacing it with plants around the base, referring to it as an “overgrown planter”. Her lawsuit sought to force Kirkwood to return the water feature.

As part of a settlement filed last month, Mason agreed to cover any arrangements needed to remove her work from the hotel within 6 months.

The settlement also carried a nondisclosure agreement, so Kirkwood Community College would only release a summary document of the settlement agreement.

Video shows the sculpture and the artist describing the work shortly after it was installed:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Latest News

Our Midday Expert talks about the need for foster homes
Midday Expert: The need for more foster homes
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
The six are each charged with participate in a riot. The woman also faces two other charges...
Seven people charged, including teen with attempted murder, after firing gun at a vehicle
Maquoketa School District logo
Maquoketa Middle School closed on Friday