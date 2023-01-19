Show You Care
Willard Miller seeking to delay March trial

One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in court on Friday morning.
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in court on Friday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A hearing is scheduled to determine if the court will accept defendant Willard Miller’s request to push back his murder trial.

Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.

Miller is set to go on trial on March 20th, 2023, but his lawyer has cited a busy schedule and the need for more time in order to consult expert witnesses and review various transcripts and documents.

The prosecution is expected to resist this request to push back the trial.

A judge will make a determination on whether or not to reschedule the trial at a January 27th, 2023 hearing.

