Watch for slippery travel overnight

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A variety of wintry precipitation continues tonight, eventually ending with some scattered snow showers Thursday morning.  The heaviest accumulations continue to be seen across the northwest.

Expect a lull in the precipitation in the east-central and southeast area.  Snowfall continues in the northwest.  This is where the heaviest accumulation of 4-8″  will be found.  Scattered snow showers will rotate back through as the low pulls to the northeast tomorrow morning, just in time for the morning commute.

Winter Storm
Winter Storm(KCRG)

As this system continues to pull toward the northeast some cooler air moves in.  This looks to be the overall trend as we journey through late January and early February with winter temperatures making their presence felt.  Stay up to date on the latest travel conditions and stay safe.

