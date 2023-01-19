Show You Care
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen tractor. (Source: WBTV/TikTok/@Mr. Dangerousone)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina is accused of stealing a tractor and leading police on a miles-long chase.

WBTV reports a witness caught some of the chase and shared a video on TikTok showing police vehicles chasing the man in a reported stolen John Deere tractor through Watauga County.

According to Boone police, the man struck multiple cars in the tractor during the incident, including a police vehicle. A church was also damaged along with a dumpster being hit.

Police identified the suspect as Ronnie Hicks.

Boone police said officers tried to use stop sticks to stop the tractor, but officers ultimately had to shoot one of the tires once Hicks started to head the wrong way on a highway and towards an elementary school.

Once police got Hicks to stop, he reportedly jumped off the tractor waving a knife. Police said an officer used a Taser and ultimately was able to take him into custody without injury to anyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

