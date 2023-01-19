Slick roads possible this morning, scattered snow and patchy drizzle still possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in eastern Iowa this morning. While much of the accumulation is over with, watch for slick roads during your morning drive. Fog is also possible south of I-80. The heaviest snow fell over our northwest zone with little to none in southeast Iowa. Plan on highs today to stay into the lower 30s for most. Looking ahead, clouds are going to be a stout side effect of this weather pattern and will often be difficult to break. A weak system is showing up for Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, impacts appear low and mainly confined to the southeast half of the area where minor snow accumulation could occur. Early next week, plan on a continuation of the cloudy and cool temperatures with highs generally into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

