Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Slick roads possible this morning, scattered snow and patchy drizzle still possible

Watch for some scattered snow showers today along with some patchy drizzle. Little to no additional accumulation is expected.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in eastern Iowa this morning. While much of the accumulation is over with, watch for slick roads during your morning drive. Fog is also possible south of I-80. The heaviest snow fell over our northwest zone with little to none in southeast Iowa. Plan on highs today to stay into the lower 30s for most. Looking ahead, clouds are going to be a stout side effect of this weather pattern and will often be difficult to break. A weak system is showing up for Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, impacts appear low and mainly confined to the southeast half of the area where minor snow accumulation could occur. Early next week, plan on a continuation of the cloudy and cool temperatures with highs generally into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, January 19th, 2023
An Iowa DOT snowplow camera along U.S. Highway 151 near mile marker 63 on Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
Snow, slushy mixed precipitation, likely for many through Thursday morning
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Wintry weather continues overnight
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast